Tom Brady struggles to balance parenting with high-profile NFL career

The NFL legend has three children: Jack, 18, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12

  By Hania Jamil
Tom Brady made an emotional admission about not being able to manage fatherhood and his high-profile career as an NFL analyst and business mogul in his latest newsletter.

In this week's edition, the retired quarterback revealed that life has "finally caught up to me", as his struggles to keep the perfect work-life balance have left him feeling depleted.

Brady, who is enjoying his second season as Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst, as he signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the channel, has maintained a busy calendar that extends far beyond the broadcast booth.

Referring to October as "busy", the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who is father to three children, Jack, 18, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, penned, "Last week it all finally caught up to me. I was rundown and a little under the weather. It happens to all of us at one point or another. Illness. Injury."

The NFL star's October was notably filled with the CardVault store opening, brand partnerships, and his "regular duties as a dad, a son, a business partner, an investor, and an owner."

Tom concluded the letter on a positive note, as he shared some of his personal strategies to stay healthy, which include a nine-hour sleep schedule and following a strict nutrition plan.

Notably, Tom Brady's emotional admission mirrored his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen's, concerns, as she often shared that the player's devotion to football came at the expense of family time.

Following which, Tom retired in 2022 but returned to play one more season.

In earlier editions of his newsletter, Brady defended his career choices, saying that his commitment to football was also a lesson for his children in perseverance and responsibility.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen tied the knot in 2009, and their divorce was finalised on October 28, 2022.

