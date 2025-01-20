Duchess Sophie plans 'special' event after milestone 60th birthday

Duchess Sophie planned to make a huge public appearances after marking her 60th birthday with Prince Edward and kids, Lady Louise Mountbatten and James Mountbatten-Windsor
On Monday, January 20, 2025, the Duchess of Edinburgh seemingly celebrated her big day with the family.
As per the official website of the Royal Family, she will visit Treloar School and College, Powell Drive, Alton, Hampshire, as a Royal Patron, on January 21.
On the same day she will also visit Dogs for Autism at the Unit 10 Hartley Park Farm.
Back in 2019, Sophie visited the same school and college as the Countess of Wessex.
King Charles bestowed the titles of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to Edward and Sophie in 2023.
The British monarch also honoured her last week ahead of her milestone birthday.
His majesty released new portrait of Sophie from the official account of the Royal Family on Instagram and wrote, “Ahead of The Duchess of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday on Monday, a new picture has been released. The photograph was taken at Bagshot Park in January by @christinaebenezer_ .”
Charles added, “As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come.”
In the viral photos, she donned an elegant black sweater and cream pleated skirt with delicate gold jewellery.