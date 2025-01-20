Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Soha Ali Khan shares update on actor's health 

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha revealed her brother is on the path to recovery.
On January 19, 2024, Saif's sister attended an event in Mumbai where she was queried about the actor’s current health situation.
In response to this, Soha revealed, "We are very, very happy that he is recovering well, and we are very thankful and we feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes."
Earlier in the day, the doting sister, was seen accompanied by her husband, Kunal Kemmu, visiting the hospital to check on the actor’s health.
Apart from them, Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore, and the actor’s kids- Jeh and Taimur also paid a visit to their father.
In the wee hours of Thursday, the Bhoot Police star was attacked in his Bandra residence during an attempted robbery following which he was immediately rushed to the Lilavati hospital.
To note, the investigation in Saif’s case are underway as the Mumbai police arrested a man identified named Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad as one of the culprits.
As per reports, Saif Ali Khan is currently doing well but remains in the hospital under constant monitoring.