Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message for Duchess Sophie

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton have shared a sweet statement for Duchess Sophie as she celebrates huge milestone.
Kensington Palace's official Instagram account has wished the Duchess of Edinburgh on her 60th milestone birthday on Monday, January 20th, sharing her beautiful birthday portrait.
Resharing the adorable birthday portraits of Sophie Wessex, which were originally shared by the Royal Family on Sunday, the royal couple wrote, "Wishing The Duchess of Edinburgh a very happy 60th birthday today!"
King Charles and Queen Camilla honoured the wife of Prince Edward with adorable birthday portraits and a sweet wish.
"Ahead of The Duchess of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday on Monday, a new picture has been released," the caption read.
"The Duchess of Edinburgh was interested in Ebenezer’s creative style of photography and wanted to support a rising female photographer," the statement further revealed.
While honouring the duchess on her birthday, the caption added, "As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come."