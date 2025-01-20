Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughters step out in LA amid rapper's legal woes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie Combs, were spotted at Sierra Canyon School at the recent basketball match amid the rap icon's sexual assault lawsuit.
According to PEOPLE magazine, the disgraced rapper's twin girls, whom he shares with his late wife Kim Porter, were seen cheering for the NBA player LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce Maximus James, during his match in Los Angeles.
D'Lila and Jessie were watching the match alongside their elder brothers, Quincy and Christian, and Diddy's two-year-old daughter, Love Sean, on Thursday, January 16th, 2025.
This rare appearance of Diddy's children came during his ongoing sexual abuse lawsuit.
The 55-year-old American record producer is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Centre [MDC] in Brooklyn, New York City, over the serious charges of human trafficking and racketeering.
Diddy was arrested in September 2024 by the officials due to his alleged connection with controversial parties.
In November 2024, when Diddy was behind bars, one of his former girlfriends, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, accused him of sexual abuse and harassment.
In her bombshell case filing, she mentioned that the father-of-seven had allegedly raped her during one of his ‘freak off’ parties.
In response to these allegations, Diddy's legal team filed a counter-lawsuit on January 15th, 2025, in New York federal court and claimed, "These videos… confirm Mr. Combs’ innocence and… their full exculpatory value cannot be investigated and used unless they are electronically produced."
It is mandatory to mention, Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ family has not publicly commented on the rapper’s ongoing matter.