Katrina Kaif turns Vicky Kaushal's cheerleader ahead of 'Chhaava' trailer launch 

Vicky Kaushal’s new Chhaava poster sets his wife Katrina Kaif’s heart on fire!
Ahead of the launch of the official trailer, posters showcasing Vicky in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, have been unveiled.
To kickstart the working week with intense motivation, the Phone Boot star reposted them on her Instagram stories.
Seeing her husband unleashing the historic aura in the new poster, Kaif expressed pride with fire emojis, proving she is the Sardar Udham actor’s biggest cheerleader.
The posters showcased Vicky’s character as savage, a combination of of prithvi (earth), jal (water), agni (fire), and vayu (air).”
Reacting to the post, Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari exclaimed, “Madness.”
In the film Chhaava, Vicky will be joining forces with Rashmika Mandanna for the very first time.
To note, the historical drama will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films.
Chhaava is scheduled to hit big screens on February 14, 2024, Valentine’s Day, with its trailer arriving on January 22.
On the work front, apart from Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal has the movies Love & War and Mahavatar in his lineup.
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will next star in Jee Le Zaraa opposite Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, without any official confirmation about its shooting schedule.