Ed Sheeran reunites with Jack Grealish amid England Premier League

Ed Sheeran is currently promoting his compilation music album '+–=÷×' [Tour Collection] by touring worldwide

  • January 20, 2025
Ed Sheeran and his close pal, Jack Grealish, recently reunited during the ongoing Premier League in England.

The 33-year-old singer was spotted sharing a hug with an English footballer during the match practice on Sunday, January 19th, at Portman Road.

During the outing, Ed was wearing a black jacket, which he paired with coordinated pants.

On the other hand, Jack was seen in a maroon tracksuit. He completed his athletic look by carrying a Gucci sports bag on his shoulder.

As reported by Mail Online, football freak Ed is known for being friends with the England football players.

He even once performed privately for his athlete players back in 2021, which was organised by his pal and Euros team captain, Harry Kane, at the time.

This public appearance of the Shape of You crooner came after his surprise performance at Fitzalan High School in Cardiff.

Last week, the globally known singer left young students and teachers stunned when he walked on stage and began performing his superhit tracks.

The Perfect hitmaker's unexpected visit to the local education centre was a part of the launch of his organisation, The Ed Sheeran Foundation, which reportedly aims to improve access to music for more than 12,000 underprivileged youngsters. 

On the work front, Ed Sheeran is currently promoting his compilation music album +–=÷× [Tour Collection], which he released in September 2024. 

