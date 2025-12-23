Entertainment
Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea reveals ‘scariest’ part of singer’s music

Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea reveals ‘scariest’ part of singer’s music

Despite being her biggest cheerleader, Taylor Swift’s mom isn’t a big fan of listening her music first.

On Tuesday, December 23, The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker released the final two episodes of her eagerly-awaited six-episode docuseries, The Eras Tour: The End of an Era, on Disney+.

In the episode 5 of the series, Swift’s mother Andrea Swift made a bombshell confession, revealing the “scariest” part of the popstar’s music and why she does not like being the first one to listen to it.

Noting that she always gets to hear the Opalite hitmaker’s new songs before everyone else, Andrea said, “I usually hear about new music within five minutes of it being written.”

Revealing the “scariest” part of Swift’s music, she continued her statement, sharing, “That is the best thing I can possibly think of and also the scariest, because now I know something that nobody else knows other than the people who were in that room. And that’s a massive responsibility. It’s like, ‘No, don’t send it to me. I don’t want it on my phone. No, no, no!’”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes look at the development, impact, and inner workings of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The hit series comprises six episodes, with two episodes releasing each week on Disney+ since December 12, 2025.

