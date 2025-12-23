Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Inside Taylor Swift’s luxe Christmas bash with Travis feat 40-ft gold tree

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to throw a multi-million-dollar joint Christmas party in a $60K a night villa

  • By Sidra Khan
Inside Taylor Swift’s luxe Christmas bash with Travis feat 40-ft gold tree
Inside Taylor Swift’s luxe Christmas bash with Travis feat 40-ft gold tree

For everyone else it’s Christmas, but for Taylor Swift, it’s Swiftmas!

This year’s Christmas is a special one for the Opalite crooner and her fiancé Travis Kelce, marking their first holiday after getting engaged and reportedly their last as an unmarried couple.

To celebrate the festive season, the 36-year-old popstar is planning to host a luxurious Christmas party with the NFL star, bringing both the Swift and Kelce families under one roof for a grand celebration, an insider told Closer.

“Taylor takes Christmas seriously, so she’s already pre-warned everyone that it’ll be as extravagant as ever,” said the source.

They continued, “She’s spending over $100k on decorations – including a 40ft gold tree adorned with thousands of real crystals and designer baubles, life-sized reindeer and a replica of the Nutcracker scene in fake snow.”

Revealing about the venue, the tipster spilled that the Cruel Summer singer and the Chiefs’ tight-end wanted to celebrate somewhere with complete privacy, for which they had been searching for a perfect venue.

“They’re renting a $60k-a-night villa on Musha Cay for the New Year,” the insider noted.

It has previously been shared that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – who announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, after dating for over two years – will reportedly tie the knot on June 13, 2026.

Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthems: A listening guide after Louis Partridge split

Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthems: A listening guide after Louis Partridge split
Taylor Swift unveils Travis Kelce’s love letter in ‘End of an Era’ last epi

Taylor Swift unveils Travis Kelce’s love letter in ‘End of an Era’ last epi
YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead at 51 in Florida

YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead at 51 in Florida
Bradley Cooper seeks Gigi Hadid’s parents’ blessing before proposing her

Bradley Cooper seeks Gigi Hadid’s parents’ blessing before proposing her
Rob Reiner’s kids issue memorial update after shocking murder of parents

Rob Reiner’s kids issue memorial update after shocking murder of parents
Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova celebrate baby no. 4’s arrival

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova celebrate baby no. 4’s arrival
‘Stranger Things’ S5 reveals runtimes for Vol 2 and epic season finale

‘Stranger Things’ S5 reveals runtimes for Vol 2 and epic season finale
Barry Manilow announces painful chronic illness in heartbreaking statement

Barry Manilow announces painful chronic illness in heartbreaking statement
Zendaya beams with Tom Holland and his parents in rare family snap

Zendaya beams with Tom Holland and his parents in rare family snap

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David
Chris Rea, 'Driving Home For Christmas' singer dies at 74

Chris Rea, 'Driving Home For Christmas' singer dies at 74
James Ransone's devastated wife issues first statement after his tragic death

James Ransone's devastated wife issues first statement after his tragic death

Popular News

Saba Qamar drops hints about exciting new project amidst 'Muamma' buzz

Saba Qamar drops hints about exciting new project amidst 'Muamma' buzz
57 minutes ago
Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files spark Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’

Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files spark Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’
2 hours ago
YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead at 51 in Florida

YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead at 51 in Florida
2 hours ago