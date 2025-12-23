Inside Taylor Swift’s luxe Christmas bash with Travis feat 40-ft gold tree

For everyone else it’s Christmas, but for Taylor Swift, it’s Swiftmas!
This year’s Christmas is a special one for the Opalite crooner and her fiancé Travis Kelce, marking their first holiday after getting engaged and reportedly their last as an unmarried couple.
To celebrate the festive season, the 36-year-old popstar is planning to host a luxurious Christmas party with the NFL star, bringing both the Swift and Kelce families under one roof for a grand celebration, an insider told Closer.
“Taylor takes Christmas seriously, so she’s already pre-warned everyone that it’ll be as extravagant as ever,” said the source.
They continued, “She’s spending over $100k on decorations – including a 40ft gold tree adorned with thousands of real crystals and designer baubles, life-sized reindeer and a replica of the Nutcracker scene in fake snow.”
Revealing about the venue, the tipster spilled that the Cruel Summer singer and the Chiefs’ tight-end wanted to celebrate somewhere with complete privacy, for which they had been searching for a perfect venue.
“They’re renting a $60k-a-night villa on Musha Cay for the New Year,” the insider noted.
It has previously been shared that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – who announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, after dating for over two years – will reportedly tie the knot on June 13, 2026.