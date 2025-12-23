YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead at 51 in Florida

In a heartbreaking update, Adam the Woo has passed away.
On Monday, December 22, TMZ reported that popular YouTube star, well-known for posting exploration and adventure videos, was discovered dead in his Florida home at the age of 51.
According to a spokeswoman for Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Adam’s residence near Orlando around 12:24 PM on Monday for a well-being check, noting that while the property was secure, the resident could not be reached.
The official stated, "The residence was secured, and no contact was made with the adult male residing there. Deputies then responded back to the location for an unattended death at 2:53 pm.”
“A friend had borrowed a ladder and looked in the 3rd story window to see a male on a bed that was not moving. Upon entering the residence with Fire Rescue, the male was reported deceased,” she added.
Furthermore, the officer revealed that they have notified Adam’s father about his death.
Notably, Adam the Woo’s cause of death has not been released, as the medical examiner has yet to perform an autopsy.
Adam the Woo gained fame on YouTube by showcasing adventures to theme parks, quirky roadside stops, and iconic pop culture locations, attracting millions of viewers.