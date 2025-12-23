Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead at 51 in Florida

Popular YouTube star Adam ‘the Woo’ Williams has been discovered dead at his Florida residence

  • By Sidra Khan
YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead at 51 in Florida
YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead at 51 in Florida

In a heartbreaking update, Adam the Woo has passed away.

On Monday, December 22, TMZ reported that popular YouTube star, well-known for posting exploration and adventure videos, was discovered dead in his Florida home at the age of 51.

According to a spokeswoman for Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Adam’s residence near Orlando around 12:24 PM on Monday for a well-being check, noting that while the property was secure, the resident could not be reached.

The official stated, "The residence was secured, and no contact was made with the adult male residing there. Deputies then responded back to the location for an unattended death at 2:53 pm.”

“A friend had borrowed a ladder and looked in the 3rd story window to see a male on a bed that was not moving. Upon entering the residence with Fire Rescue, the male was reported deceased,” she added.

Furthermore, the officer revealed that they have notified Adam’s father about his death.

Notably, Adam the Woo’s cause of death has not been released, as the medical examiner has yet to perform an autopsy.

Adam the Woo gained fame on YouTube by showcasing adventures to theme parks, quirky roadside stops, and iconic pop culture locations, attracting millions of viewers.

Rob Reiner’s kids issue memorial update after shocking murder of parents

Rob Reiner’s kids issue memorial update after shocking murder of parents
Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova celebrate baby no. 4’s arrival

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova celebrate baby no. 4’s arrival
‘Stranger Things’ S5 reveals runtimes for Vol 2 and epic season finale

‘Stranger Things’ S5 reveals runtimes for Vol 2 and epic season finale
Barry Manilow announces painful chronic illness in heartbreaking statement

Barry Manilow announces painful chronic illness in heartbreaking statement
Zendaya beams with Tom Holland and his parents in rare family snap

Zendaya beams with Tom Holland and his parents in rare family snap

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David
Chris Rea, 'Driving Home For Christmas' singer dies at 74

Chris Rea, 'Driving Home For Christmas' singer dies at 74
James Ransone's devastated wife issues first statement after his tragic death

James Ransone's devastated wife issues first statement after his tragic death
'The Odyssey' trailer: Matt Damon faces epic trials on journey home

'The Odyssey' trailer: Matt Damon faces epic trials on journey home

Anok Yai reveals emotional health update, 'congenital defect' impacting her lungs

Anok Yai reveals emotional health update, 'congenital defect' impacting her lungs
Reese Witherspoon breaks internet with holiday snaps of her lookalike daughter

Reese Witherspoon breaks internet with holiday snaps of her lookalike daughter
Bad Bunny, J Balvin end feud on stage in shocking move: What happened

Bad Bunny, J Balvin end feud on stage in shocking move: What happened

Popular News

Sinner wishes fans Merry Christmas, flexing muscles in pre-season training

Sinner wishes fans Merry Christmas, flexing muscles in pre-season training
58 minutes ago
Ananya Panday posts nostalgic clip to mark ‘forever star’ Ahaan Panday’s 28th

Ananya Panday posts nostalgic clip to mark ‘forever star’ Ahaan Panday’s 28th
an hour ago
Ali Zafar celebrates success of new album ‘Roshni’ with grand party

Ali Zafar celebrates success of new album ‘Roshni’ with grand party

49 minutes ago