Tom Holland hailed for 'leadership' after concluding 'Spider-Man 4’ shooting

Tom Holland has finally concluded shooting for most-awaited Marvel film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The Spider-Man director Destin Daniel Cretton recently shared a heartwarming Instagram post to honour the "talented" cast.
He thanked the movie's "amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day," and "our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting."
Destin noted,"I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen," hailing Spider-Man: Brand New Day as "the biggest, most rewarding film I've ever been a part of."
While praising Tom, he penned, "And of course, to @tomholland2013, for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That’s a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!"
The Endgame: Avengers star kicked filming scenes for Brand New Day, the first Spider-Man movie since 2021's No Way Home, in Glasgow, Scotland.
To note, the cast the most-awaited film includes Tom, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Tramell Tillman.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026.