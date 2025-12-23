Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift unveils Travis Kelce's love letter in 'End of an Era' last epi

Taylor Swift has finally revealed Travis Kelce's love letter in the final episode of The End of an Era docuseries.

On December 23, the pop icon released the last two episodes of her docuseries on Disney+.

In one scene of the finale, Taylor read Travis letter, "So many unbelievable memories on this tour. But my favorite one is seeing you in concert for the first time, being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me."

She continued, "I selfishly say thank you for creating this legendary tour," Travis also gave a shoutout to her tour manager Robert Allen for making Taylor "stop through Kansas City, Missouri."

The NFL player wrote, "That night two in KC was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life."

After finishing the romantic letter, the Lover hitmaker said, "Awww, my god. So much for no emotions on the last three shows, huh?"

Travis attend Taylor Swift's Kansas City concert in July 2023, bringing a friendship bracelet for her. 

However, after missing a backstage meet, he playfully called her out on his New Heights podcast.

The romantic couple announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.

