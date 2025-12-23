Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthems: A listening guide after Louis Partridge split

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have left their fans in a state of shock after The Sun reported that the "endgame" couple has called it quits after two years.
The two stars went official in 2023 after a snap of them kissing in NYC went viral, with the singer writing her hit track So American about the actor, with the lyrics, "And he says I'm so American / Oh God, I'm gonna marry him / If he keeps this s--t up."
While their relationship seemed picture-perfect, The US Sun reported that the pair has decided to spend time apart from each other, as "it's not been the easiest few weeks for them," shared a source.
Unfortunately for Olivia, this is not her first rodeo, and she has experience in pouring her heart out after going through a heartbreak.
After releasing her debut single, Drivers License, in 2021, the singer had some major breakup anthems.
As fans await her third album, here are some of the most heart-wrenching tracks from Olivia Rodrigo.
A post-Louis Partridge listening guide:
Vampire
Olivia allegedly wrote Vampire, from her second album GUTS, about Zack Bia, whom she dated for several months in 2022.
In the song, she sings about a boy that took advantage of her, using "vampire" as a metaphor for that person's ability to suck the life out of the narrator.
"And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news / You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called them crazy too," the second verse lyrics read.
She added, "You're so convincing / How do you lie without flinching?"
Favorite Crime
Olivia described Favorite Crime as a song about forgiving yourself after a heartbreak, as she sings about taking responsibility for her part in how things ended in a relationship.
The track's bridge reads, "It's bittersweet to think about the damage that we'd do/ 'Cause I was goin' down, but I was doin' it with you/ Yeah, everything we broke and all the trouble that we made / But I say that I hate you with a smile on my face / Oh, look what we became."
Enough For You
In the seventh track on her debut album SOUR, Olivia yearns to be enough for her lover in one of her most heartbreaking songs.
The lyrics see the narrator comparing themselves to their lover's exes, just for them to leave them for someone else.
At the end of the song, Olivia declares just wanting herself back, as she sings, "'Cause all I ever wanted was to be enough/ But I don't think anything could ever be enough for you."
Drivers License
One of the most iconic songs, speculated to be about Olivia's rumoured romance with Joshua Bassett, Drivers License has been credited as the song that put her on the music industry's map.
She seemingly called her ex after they ended things, noting that he "said forever", but "now I drive alone past your street".
Traitor
Reflecting on what went wrong in a past relationship, Olivia expressed feeling betrayed and frustrated in Traitor, which fans speculated is also about her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar.
One of the most quoted lyrics reads, "It took you two weeks to go off and date her / Guess you didn't cheat, but you're still, you're still a traitor."
Happier
In the heartbreaking track, while Olivia wishes her ex to be happy, she notes, "I hope you're happy, but don't be happier."
It's a song about having a look at your ex-lover's current romance, feeling a mix of emotions.
The chorus says, "I hope you're happy / Just not like how you were with me / I'm selfish, I know, can't let you go / So find someone great, but don't find no one better."