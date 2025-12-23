Rob Reiner’s kids issue memorial update after shocking murder of parents

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner‘s kids, Jake and Romy, have released a joint statement after the murder of their parents.
They shared the emotional message via PEOPLE on Monday, December 22. Their statement read, “Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received.”
Jake and Romy then shared details regarding a memorial service, which will be held soon.
“They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date,” it further read.
Rob and Michele had three children together, Romy, 27, Nick, 32, and Jake, 34. The late director also has another daughter, Tracy, from his first marriage.
The late couple were found dead in their LA home on December 14. On the same day, their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested for murder.
A rep for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Page Six that the 32-year-old was booked at Parker Center Jail, then moved to Twin Towers Correctional Facility. He's being held without bail and is reportedly on suicide watch.
On December 16, Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Notably, he made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17.