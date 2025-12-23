Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Rob Reiner’s kids issue memorial update after shocking murder of parents

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's children share heartbreaking message after parents death

  • By Hafsa Noor
Rob Reiner’s kids issue memorial update after shocking murder of parents
Rob Reiner’s kids issue memorial update after shocking murder of parents

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner‘s kids, Jake and Romy, have released a joint statement after the murder of their parents.

They shared the emotional message via PEOPLE on Monday, December 22. Their statement read, “Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received.”

Jake and Romy then shared details regarding a memorial service, which will be held soon.

“They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date,” it further read.

Rob and Michele had three children together, Romy, 27, Nick, 32, and Jake, 34. The late director also has another daughter, Tracy, from his first marriage.

The late couple were found dead in their LA home on December 14. On the same day, their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested for murder.

A rep for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Page Six that the 32-year-old was booked at Parker Center Jail, then moved to Twin Towers Correctional Facility. He's being held without bail and is reportedly on suicide watch.

On December 16, Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Notably, he made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17. 

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova celebrate baby no. 4’s arrival

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova celebrate baby no. 4’s arrival
‘Stranger Things’ S5 reveals runtimes for Vol 2 and epic season finale

‘Stranger Things’ S5 reveals runtimes for Vol 2 and epic season finale
Barry Manilow announces painful chronic illness in heartbreaking statement

Barry Manilow announces painful chronic illness in heartbreaking statement
Zendaya beams with Tom Holland and his parents in rare family snap

Zendaya beams with Tom Holland and his parents in rare family snap

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David
Chris Rea, 'Driving Home For Christmas' singer dies at 74

Chris Rea, 'Driving Home For Christmas' singer dies at 74
James Ransone's devastated wife issues first statement after his tragic death

James Ransone's devastated wife issues first statement after his tragic death
'The Odyssey' trailer: Matt Damon faces epic trials on journey home

'The Odyssey' trailer: Matt Damon faces epic trials on journey home

Anok Yai reveals emotional health update, 'congenital defect' impacting her lungs

Anok Yai reveals emotional health update, 'congenital defect' impacting her lungs
Reese Witherspoon breaks internet with holiday snaps of her lookalike daughter

Reese Witherspoon breaks internet with holiday snaps of her lookalike daughter
Bad Bunny, J Balvin end feud on stage in shocking move: What happened

Bad Bunny, J Balvin end feud on stage in shocking move: What happened
Chuck Norris announces ex-wife Dianne’s death in heartbreaking statement

Chuck Norris announces ex-wife Dianne’s death in heartbreaking statement

Popular News

Sinner wishes fans Merry Christmas, flexing muscles in pre-season training

Sinner wishes fans Merry Christmas, flexing muscles in pre-season training
60 minutes ago
Ananya Panday posts nostalgic clip to mark ‘forever star’ Ahaan Panday’s 28th

Ananya Panday posts nostalgic clip to mark ‘forever star’ Ahaan Panday’s 28th
an hour ago
Ali Zafar celebrates success of new album ‘Roshni’ with grand party

Ali Zafar celebrates success of new album ‘Roshni’ with grand party

51 minutes ago