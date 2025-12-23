Bradley Cooper seeks Gigi Hadid’s parents’ blessing before proposing her

Bradley Cooper has reportedly taken steps toward proposing to Gigi Hadid by seeking permission from her parents to marry girlfriend.
As per a source of Daily Mail, the A Star Is Born actor has spoken to the Victoria Sector model's mom Yolanda Hadid and 77-year-old father, real estate developer, Mohamed Hadid, about proposing her.
The insider told the media outlet, "Bradley asked Yolanda for Gigi's hand in marriage. He wants her to know how serious he is about Gigi and how he plans to build a solid family with her in New York."
“Her mom, Yolanda, is on board, so that was a no-brainer. But Gigi telling her father she wants to marry Bradley is a big step; it's much more official,” the tipster added.
It has been reported that Gigi, who met Bradley at a child’s birthday party attended by their daughters, has been expecting a proposal.
The insider continued, "They are very close and he loops her in on everything."
Bradley was previously married to 52-year-old actress Jennifer Esposito from 2006 until 2007.
Meanwhile, Gigi broke up with Zayn Malik in 2021 after they dated on-and-off for almost five years.
The romantic couple have been dating Bradley since October 2023.