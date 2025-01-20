Royal

Queen Mathilde of Belgium marks 52nd birthday with new stunning portraits

Queen Mathild, who is the first Belgian-born Queen of the Belgians, was born in Uccle on January 20, 1973

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
Queen Mathilde radiates happiness in 52nd birthday photos
Queen Mathilde radiates happiness in 52nd birthday photos

Queen Mathilde is marking her milestone 52nd birthday in style!

To commemorate this special and joyous occasion, the Royal House of Belgium has released two beautiful new portraits of Her Majesty.

The newly released portraits, taken by renowned photographer Eva Donckers, has been shared on royal family’s official Instagram account on Monday, January 20.

In the photos, Queen Mathilde exudes joy and warmth, beaming from ear to ear as she poses against a serene snowy backdrop.

Her Majesty wraps up in style, wearing a long, full-length black puffer coat, elegantly layered over a crisp white turtleneck sweater.

“The Queen celebrates her 52nd birthday today. Thank you for your warm congratulations in the middle of winter!” they wrote in the caption.


Queen Mathild, who is the first Belgian-born Queen of the Belgians, was born in Uccle on January 20, 1973.

As the wife of King Philippe, she has been a dedicated and beloved member of the royal family, known for her philanthropic work and commitment to promoting education, culture, and social welfare.

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe share 4 kids, Crown Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel, and Princess Eleonore.

Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice

Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice
Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals

Kate Winslet shares rare insight into her deep fears for animals

Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report

Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report
WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature

WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature
Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice
Lady Louise Windsor to shake up royal tradition with bold career choice
Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report
Prince Harry's pal gives befitting response on Duke's 'unfair' divorce report
Prince William 'leaning heavily' on Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward to lead monarchy
Prince William 'leaning heavily' on Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward to lead monarchy
Buckingham Palace drops rare video message for Duchess Sophie
Buckingham Palace drops rare video message for Duchess Sophie
Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case
Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message for Duchess Sophie
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt message for Duchess Sophie
Duchess Sophie plans 'special' event after milestone 60th birthday
Duchess Sophie plans 'special' event after milestone 60th birthday
Duchess Sophie hit with shocking news on 60th birthday milestone
Duchess Sophie hit with shocking news on 60th birthday milestone
Princess Kate supports Prince Harry’s ex after he refused Charles’ offer?
Princess Kate supports Prince Harry’s ex after he refused Charles’ offer?
King Charles learns shocking fact as Prince Harry gears for UK visit
King Charles learns shocking fact as Prince Harry gears for UK visit
Kate Middleton earns beautiful title after surprise public outing
Kate Middleton earns beautiful title after surprise public outing
Prince Harry could meet King Charles during UK visit despite declining Palace stay
Prince Harry could meet King Charles during UK visit despite declining Palace stay