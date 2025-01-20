Queen Mathilde of Belgium marks 52nd birthday with new stunning portraits

Queen Mathilde is marking her milestone 52nd birthday in style!
To commemorate this special and joyous occasion, the Royal House of Belgium has released two beautiful new portraits of Her Majesty.
The newly released portraits, taken by renowned photographer Eva Donckers, has been shared on royal family’s official Instagram account on Monday, January 20.
In the photos, Queen Mathilde exudes joy and warmth, beaming from ear to ear as she poses against a serene snowy backdrop.
Her Majesty wraps up in style, wearing a long, full-length black puffer coat, elegantly layered over a crisp white turtleneck sweater.
“The Queen celebrates her 52nd birthday today. Thank you for your warm congratulations in the middle of winter!” they wrote in the caption.
Queen Mathild, who is the first Belgian-born Queen of the Belgians, was born in Uccle on January 20, 1973.
As the wife of King Philippe, she has been a dedicated and beloved member of the royal family, known for her philanthropic work and commitment to promoting education, culture, and social welfare.
Queen Mathilde and King Philippe share 4 kids, Crown Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel, and Princess Eleonore.