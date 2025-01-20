Dua Lipa drops exciting photos days after escaping deadliest LA wildfires  

Dua Lipa melted fans' hearts by releasing exciting photos days after evacuating her Los Angeles' home due to the devastating wildfires in the city.
Taking to Instagram, the English singer shared a carousel of images on January 19th, Sunday, featuring herself and her close pals from her recent trip to Chile.
Dua began her post by dropping a stunning snap of herself in which the singer was seen posing for the camera while flaunting her huge diamond ring, which she reportedly received from her fiancé, Callum Turner.
The Levitating crooner also posted a fun-filled video clip, showcasing the remarkable dance skills of her close pals.
The 28-year-old musician captioned her post, "Thank you Chileeeee!! I love it here so much see you soon."
As Dua's post went viral on social media, several of her fans began flooding the comments section to express their excitement over her new pictures.
One fan commented, "And we love to have YOU here!"
"STAY LIVING THEN QUEEN YOU'RE ALREADY CHILEAN," another well-wisher gushed.
Dua Lipa posted these fun-filled snapshots days after she announced that she left her Los Angeles' house due to the frightening wildfires in California.
On January 9, she shared a video of burning hills on her Instagram Stories to inform her admirers about her escape.