Sania Mirza gives off executive vibes in pink blazer

  • by Web Desk
  • January 20, 2025
Sania Mirza 'suits' up to perfection! 

Turning to her Instagram page on Monday, the Indian trailblazer was spotted out and about in a pink suit.

In the images shared, the former tennis player was a vision to cherish as she posed amidst the backdrop of lush greenery.

For the outing, Mirza opted to level up her style game in a pink blazer which she paired with a white top and jeans.

She gave her look a slight oomph with a neck piece that added more appeal while she opted to tie her hair high in a ponytail.

As for the makeup, Mirza kept it subtle. Her pretty pink gloss and kohl-filled eyes stood out. 

“Suit up, but make it pink," she wrote as caption. 


Her post amassed a million likes in no time as netizens rained in comments, lauding Mirza’s epic sense of style.

One fan commented, “Queen of my heart.”

Another penned, “Pinky Mir Mirza.”

“So cool,” a third user chimed.

For the unversed, Sania Mirza, who recently ended her marriage with ace cricketer Shoaib Malik, is living her life to the fullest with a positive outlook. 

