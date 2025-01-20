Sania Mirza gives off executive vibes in pink blazer

Sania Mirza 'suits' up to perfection!
Turning to her Instagram page on Monday, the Indian trailblazer was spotted out and about in a pink suit.
In the images shared, the former tennis player was a vision to cherish as she posed amidst the backdrop of lush greenery.
For the outing, Mirza opted to level up her style game in a pink blazer which she paired with a white top and jeans.
She gave her look a slight oomph with a neck piece that added more appeal while she opted to tie her hair high in a ponytail.
As for the makeup, Mirza kept it subtle. Her pretty pink gloss and kohl-filled eyes stood out.
“Suit up, but make it pink," she wrote as caption.
Her post amassed a million likes in no time as netizens rained in comments, lauding Mirza’s epic sense of style.
One fan commented, “Queen of my heart.”
Another penned, “Pinky Mir Mirza.”
“So cool,” a third user chimed.
For the unversed, Sania Mirza, who recently ended her marriage with ace cricketer Shoaib Malik, is living her life to the fullest with a positive outlook.