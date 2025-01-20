World

Trump's inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
Trumps inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires
Trump's inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires

A group of influential tech billionaires and well-known figures attended Donald Trump’s inaugural celebrations in Washington, D.C. on Monday, January 20.

As per BBC, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google chief Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk CEO of Tesla were seen sitting together in the second row during the inaugural celebrations.

Trumps inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were also spotted inside the Rotunda.

Musk was seen gazing at the intricate and decorated ceiling for several seconds.

Trumps inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, also attended the event amid TikTok ban but he was not seated alongside the other tech leaders.

Trumps inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires

China's vice president, Han Zheng, Argentinian President Javier Millei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were also present at the event.

Trumps inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires

In addition, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama attended the inauguration.

Trumps inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former First Lady Laura Bush were also there.

Trump becomes the first president in US history to take office while being a convicted felon and the first to do so after being impeached.

At 78 years old, he became the oldest person to become president.

Trump, in his speech expresses his plans for the future of America. He vows to reclaim America’s sovereignty, ensure its safety and correct injustices in the legal system.

Meet world’s richest footballer who leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi behind

Meet world’s richest footballer who leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi behind
Carrie Underwood's Trump inauguration set marred by technical issues

Carrie Underwood's Trump inauguration set marred by technical issues
Prince Andrew beams in first outing after missing Sandringham Christmas

Prince Andrew beams in first outing after missing Sandringham Christmas
Trump's inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires

Trump's inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of United States
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of United States
UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket
UK surgeons make history by removing brain tumour through eye socket
Joe, Jill Biden snap final selfie from White House ahead of Trump's inauguration
Joe, Jill Biden snap final selfie from White House ahead of Trump's inauguration
China earns 'world’s top executioner' title with two major sentences
China earns 'world’s top executioner' title with two major sentences
Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day
Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate
Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate
Donald Trump inauguration schedule: Time, venue and swearing-in ceremony
Donald Trump inauguration schedule: Time, venue and swearing-in ceremony
Explore Vatican City: World's smallest country with zero birth rate
Explore Vatican City: World's smallest country with zero birth rate
Mexican border officials plan to close 'secret' tunnel used for smuggling
Mexican border officials plan to close 'secret' tunnel used for smuggling
Barack and Michelle Obama living like 'friends' amidst Jennifer Aniston rumours
Barack and Michelle Obama living like 'friends' amidst Jennifer Aniston rumours
Blind artist Bianca Raffaella unveils her first solo exhibition in London: SEE
Blind artist Bianca Raffaella unveils her first solo exhibition in London: SEE