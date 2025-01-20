Trump's inauguration: Star-studded ceremony with world leaders, tech billionaires

A group of influential tech billionaires and well-known figures attended Donald Trump’s inaugural celebrations in Washington, D.C. on Monday, January 20.
As per BBC, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google chief Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk CEO of Tesla were seen sitting together in the second row during the inaugural celebrations.
Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were also spotted inside the Rotunda.
Musk was seen gazing at the intricate and decorated ceiling for several seconds.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, also attended the event amid TikTok ban but he was not seated alongside the other tech leaders.
China's vice president, Han Zheng, Argentinian President Javier Millei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were also present at the event.
In addition, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama attended the inauguration.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former First Lady Laura Bush were also there.
Trump becomes the first president in US history to take office while being a convicted felon and the first to do so after being impeached.
At 78 years old, he became the oldest person to become president.
Trump, in his speech expresses his plans for the future of America. He vows to reclaim America’s sovereignty, ensure its safety and correct injustices in the legal system.