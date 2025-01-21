Kid Rock performs ‘All Summer Long’ at President-elect Trump's victory rally

Kid Rock showed support for President-elect Donald Trump by performing at his victory rally on Sunday afternoon.
He sang All Summer Long at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Rock also gave an electrifying performance of his 2022 hit track, We The People," which includes lyrics like "We all bleed red, brother, listen to me/It's time for love and unity.”
The American singer also had a small chat with Fox & Friends Weekend before his performance.
He said, “It feels like the rebirth of our nation. Felt like that at the UFC fight after the election, everybody was together, you know, walking to the ring. There's just this overwhelming sense … you've heard it a million times, that America's back”
The support rally also featured renowned personalities like Elon Musk and Dana White.
"Now they feel it's safe to go in the water after dipping their toe in it for four to eight years. I mean, welcome to the party, like I've said. Better to have them on board than not," Rock noted.
A longtime Trump supporter Jason Aldean also performed along with Nelly.