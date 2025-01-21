Justin Bieber throws shades at Donald Trump with MLK Jr. quote

Justin Bieber honoured Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. with a recent post, which many fans believe is a direct dig at newly elected US president Donald J.Trump.
The Baby singer turned to his Instagram on Trump's inaugural to share a portrait of the civil right activist, with his famous quote, "Hate can’t drive out hate; only love can do that."
"Love you, happy MLK DAY," he added.
MLK Jr. Day is a federal holiday, that coincidentally fell on January 20, 2025, the same day as the Trump’s inauguration.
The timing of the post has sparked quite a debate online, with many netizens believing it was a way to criticise Trump, who has returned to the White House as the 47th President of the United States.
Fans took to Justin's comment section to show their utmost support.
One user commented, "This is why we love you Justin," while another well-wisher wrote, "I always knew you were the best (red heart)."
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been slammed by public after announcing that the U.S will only be recognising only two genders, which prompted many Americans to believe that that the president is rejecting the rights of queer community.
Justin Bieber is also in the news for making a music comeback in 2025, after nearly three-year-long hiatus.