Sarah Ferguson shares delightful life update after Andrew's solo appearance

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has shared a heart touching message after duke's solo appearance in Windsor.
The Duchess of York turned to her Instagram account on Monday to share a powerful message with a positive life update from the City of Derry.
Fergie kicks off her delightful video with a message, "It's blue Monday, they say it's the most depressing day, well you can make it the most depressing day or you can choose to be in joy bubbles."
She then panned the camera to a standee behind her, revealing that she has just arrived at the City of Derry Airport to travel all the way to Donegal.
The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie added a thoughtful message as her video caption, which read, "On this Blue Monday, often thought to be the most challenging day of the year, let us remember the power of connection. A quick and simple check-in with a friend can make all the difference and remind them that they’re not alone. We are all stronger together!"
This update comes after Prince Andrew was photographed alone outside the royal lodge while sitting on a horse back.