Diljit Dosanjh shares upsetting news with fans

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is working on his latest biopic 'Punjab ‘95'

  by Web Desk
  • January 21, 2025
Diljit Dosanjh revealed distressing news with fans and well-wishers after recently dropping first look for his upcoming crime-drama Punjab ’95.

The film, which was set to be released in India on February 2025 has come across an unexpected hurdle.

Punjab ’95 is a biopic of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the killing and kidnapping of Sikh youth, before disappearing in 1995.

Diljit turned to his Instagram story to share the upsetting news, noting, "We are very sorry, and it pains us to inform you that the movie Punjab ’95 will not be release in 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control."

The film is directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and would star Suvinder Vicky and Arjun Rampal along with the Born to Shine singer.

While on the other hand Diljit is set to appear in a star-studded film Boarder 2, which will be released in January 2026.

Furthermore, the Ishq di Baajiyaan crooner had an incredible 2024 with his Dil-Luminati tour making headlines all over the world.

Diljit Dosanjh met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1, 2025 to discuss number of topics including music, benefits of yoga and vastness of India.

