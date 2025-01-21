Entertainment

Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix's new aspiration after home lost in L.A. fires

Paris Hilton shared on January 8 that her home had been destroyed due to L.A. fires

  • January 21, 2025
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix’s new aspiration after home lost in L.A. fires
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix’s new aspiration after home lost in L.A. fires

Paris Hilton shared a heartfelt revelation about her 2-year-old son Phoenix after the family faced the devastation of losing their Malibu home in the L.A. fires.

While conversing with the DJ and heiress, the American reality TV star shared that her 2-year-old son wants to be a firefighter in the future amid her losing her Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Upon asking about what her son Phoenix would do in his career, Hilton responded, “He said he wants to be a fireman.”

She went on to mention that she was “heartbroken for everybody who has lost everything” after the chaotic situation in L.A.

“The families, the children, the animals, it’s just been heartbreaking to see what’s happened to California,” Hilton told the outlet.

In her interview, the mother of two also discussed fostering a dog named Zuzu, whom she previously revealed she took to her room after the pooch’s family "unfortunately had to surrender her after their home was destroyed in the wildfires."

Hilton gushed, “ We love Zuzu.”

“We’ve all just fallen in love with him,” Hilton stated, prior to sharing that the family will adopt the dog.

Hilton also said her husband, Carter Reum, is “dealing with all that.”

To note, the interview came after Paris Hilton revealed on January 8 that she learned her home had been destroyed while watching the news in a live segment. 

