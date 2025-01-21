'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing 

Entertainment

Oscar-nominated film 'The Brutalist' was released across theatres in December 2024

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 21, 2025

Oscar-nominated film The Brutalist Makers recently found itself under the spotlight after revealing AI usage in film editing.

In a conversation with Red Shark News, the movie's editor, Dávid Jancsó, confessed that artificial intelligence [AI] software had been used to make Hungarian dialogue spoken by an American actor, Adrien Brody.

The 42-year-old video producer said, "I am a native Hungarian speaker, and I know that it is one of the most difficult languages to learn to pronounce, It’s an extremely unique language."

"We coached [Brody and Jones] and they did a fabulous job but we also wanted to perfect it so that not even locals will spot any difference," David added.

Speaking about more usage of AI tools, he admitted that the software was used as a last option after attempting several other methods for polishing the dialogues in the movie.

The Oscar-nominated video editor said they used the program to improve the quality of the performers on screen.

As these remarks of David Jancsó surfaced on social media, several fans began to take to X accounts to express their disappointment.

One fan commented, "Sad to learn you used AI for the movie; tickets are canceled."

"Why not get actors who can do the required accents without being enhanced by AI?" another X-user chimed in.

The Brutalist is a drama-history film that revolves around a Hungarian character, László Tóth, a fictional architect who survives the Jewish Holocaust.

The movie was initially released in theatres in December 2024.

The newly released film also stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Emma Laird, and Raffey Cassidy in the leading roles. 

