Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia

Zara Tindall has suffered a huge shock just few days after returning to UK from Australia.
The father of the renowned equestrian, Sir Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence has suffered an injury while working at the Princess Royal's Gatcombe Park Estate.
Timothy, who is currently undergoing treatment in the UK, is believed to be left with a torn ligament at his royal residence, where he lives with his wife, Princess Anne.
The incident reportedly occurred before Anne headed to South Africa alone for her first international trip of 2025, which was initially planned to be the couple's joint royal visit.
This heartbreaking update comes a few days after Zara Tindall's successful and fun-filled trip to Australia with husband Mike Tindall for a 10-day Magic Millions Carnival.
As reported by GB, the intensity of the injury forced Timothy to remain in the UK, as it's impossible for him to travel overseas while his wife was forced to kick off a solo trip to South Africa, which was scheduled in advance.