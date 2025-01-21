Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims 

Zoe Saldana melted fans' hearts by helping the people impacted by the deadliest Los Angeles wildfires.
The Emilia Pérez star took to her Instagram handle on January 20th, Tuesday, to share a video featuring herself visiting Pasadena and Altadena communities, which were affected by the Eaton fires in the city.
Saldana also urged her fans and well-wishers to donate as much as possible to the people during these harrowing times.
In a viral clip, the 46-year-old American actress was heard saying, "We’re here at the Pasadena Job Center — I’m here with the team organizers. We are in dire need of a lot of items that are running out. The lines here of cars and people that are coming is incredible."
The mother-of-three added, "The support is incredible, but we need more. So if you guys can help, we are here right now. Come, you guys."
In the video, the Golden Globes-winning artist was seen wearing a mask while volunteering alongside helpers from the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.
The Star Trek actress captioned her post, "On MLK day we are out here helping the communities of Pasadena and Altadena after the #EatonFire."
"If you can please bring donations to @daylaborernetwork @pasadenajobcenter at 500 N Lake Ave anytime between 10-5. We are short on water, formula, canned foods, and fresh produce," she further added.
As Saldana's post went viral on social media, her fans were quick to express their admiration for the actress for her efforts to provide assistance to those in need.
One fan commented, "Thank you friend for joining and supporting the communities that occupy it."
"Love watching the community build each other up," another admirer penned.