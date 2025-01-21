Deadly fire engulfs Turkish ski resort, leaving at least 66 dead

A fire broke out at a popular hotel located in a Turkish ski resort on Tuesday, January 21.
As per BBC, this tragedy has claimed at least 66 lives with 2 individuals jumping out of the windows in an attempt to save themselves.
The fire started in the Grand Kartal Hotel, which is a 12-story building.
At the time of the fire, there were 234 people staying at the hotel during a holiday season.
As per the reports, the fire lasted for 12 hours before being fully extinguished.
The justice minister informed that four individuals, including the hotel owner, were arrested in connection with the incident.
Videos and images circulating showed bed linens or cloths hanging from the windows which were used by people in an attempt to escape the fire.
The cause of the fire is yet unknown, but initial reports suggest that the fire began in the restaurant section on the hotel’s fourth floor and then spread to the upper floors.
The hotel, located in Kartalkaya is far from the center of Bolu and combined with the freezing weather conditions, it took over an hour for fire trucks to reach the hotel.
Meanwhile, emergency services deployed 267 workers to the scene to assist with the situation.
As per the reports, the hotel had two fire exits and the staff were able to rescue between 30 and 25 people during the fire.