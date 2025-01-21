Royal

Prince William keeps Princess Diana’s legacy alive with meaningful move

The Prince of Wales new move reflected his late mother Princess Diana's dedication to service

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025


Prince William paid a heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana's enduring legacy during a recent charity visit, reflecting his late mother’s compassion and dedication to service.

The Prince of Wales visited Centrepoint's Ealing hub in London on Tuesday, to meet young people, who are receiving the support from the charity.

Notably, Princess Diana supported the Centrepoint as patron and also brought Prince William and Prince Harry along with her to visits to introduce them to the issue.

Prince William made an outing to the organization's service in Ealing, which has 17 beds for young people between the ages of 16 and 25 for homeless people.

During the visit, the Future King of the UK met young people, who are getting help from Centrepoint, and listened to their experiences of how the charity supported them in rebuilding their lives.

Prince William also took part in some of the sports offered by the hub, such as football and boxing.

His visit to Centrepoint highlighted his dedication as this year will be his 20th supporting the organization as patron.

Notably, Prince William's recent outing came after his wife Princess Kate visited the London hospital where she previously received treatment for cancer, and she announced that she is in remission.

