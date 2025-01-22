Entertainment

'Stranger Things' season 5 takes dramatic turn as two stars exit

'Stranger Things' season 5 faces major setback with two important cast members leaving

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025
Stranger Things season 5 takes dramatic turn as two stars exit
'Stranger Things' season 5 takes dramatic turn as two stars exit

Stranger Things season five has seemingly faced a major setback as two very important cast members left the show.

The production phase of the Netflix series has officially been wrapped up and the fans are excited for the final tale of Eleven, Mike, and their friend group.

As per Just Jared, the cast for the upcoming final episodes will feature a major cast exit and several more unknowns.

On November 6, 2024, the teaser revealed that season 5 will pick up "in the Fall of 1987," a year after the events of season 4.

According to the media outlet, 14 cast members are set to reprise their roles.


The teaser also unveiled the titles for the final chapter which are, "The Crawl," "The Vanishing of ___," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape From Camazotz," "The Bridge," and “The Rightside Up.”

Netflix also released an official group photo of the entire cast previously , including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp, as well as David Harbour, Winona Ryder, the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers and many others.

Notably, Stranger Things 5 is expected to debut sometime in 2025, however, the official release date has not been revealed at this time.

'Stranger Things' season 5 takes dramatic turn as two stars exit

'Stranger Things' season 5 takes dramatic turn as two stars exit
Discover 'New Seven Wonders of the World' and mystery behind 'number seven'

Discover 'New Seven Wonders of the World' and mystery behind 'number seven'
Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event

Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event
Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial

Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial
Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host
Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host
Justin Bieber breaks silence after removing wife Hailey on Instagram
Justin Bieber breaks silence after removing wife Hailey on Instagram
Jennifer Garner makes special plea to Ben Affleck for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Garner makes special plea to Ben Affleck for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez
Justin Bieber removes wife Hailey Bieber from Instagram, sparks split rumours
Justin Bieber removes wife Hailey Bieber from Instagram, sparks split rumours
Kanye West honors daughter North’s influence on his music
Kanye West honors daughter North’s influence on his music
Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims
Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims
'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing
'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom shares reason behind emotional reunion
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom shares reason behind emotional reunion
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix’s new aspiration after home lost in L.A. fires
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix’s new aspiration after home lost in L.A. fires
Little Mix Jade Thirlwall recalls Harry Styles' shocking move
Little Mix Jade Thirlwall recalls Harry Styles' shocking move
David Beckham honours daughter Harper at Crystal Awards 2025
David Beckham honours daughter Harper at Crystal Awards 2025
Justin Bieber throws shades at Donald Trump with MLK Jr. quote
Justin Bieber throws shades at Donald Trump with MLK Jr. quote