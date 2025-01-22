Noah Centineo admits huge fear behind Peter Kavinsky cameo in ‘XO, Kitty’

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • January 22, 2025
While Peter Kavinsky cameo in XO, Kitty season 2 was a dream come true for so many fans but Noah Centineo found his character’s return in the romantic show “extremely scary.”

Noah reprised his role as the beloved boyfriend of Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) in an episode of the Anna Cathcart-led spinoff series

During a recent chat with PEOPLE, The Perfect Date star confessed that it it was "kind of daunting" stepping back into Peter's role.

He said, "Not kind of — it is daunting. It's extremely scary. Peter Kavinsky and To All the Boys, I mean that franchise is so beloved, that you kind of don't want to touch it."

Noah revealed the cameo was "a bit of a risk" as he did not want to "mess it up" as it's "been a couple of years" since he played the beloved character.

The To All The Boys I've Loved actor praised his co-star Cathcart, 21, "I love Anna so much. She's just doing such an incredible job and [I'd do] anything to support her. I just support everything she's doing."

He added, "She's such a hardworking actress and such a professional. I joke and say she was literally the most hardworking person, most prepared person on all the films for To All the Boys. And she works so hard [on XO, Kitty]. She deserves it all."

Notably, Noah made the cameo appearance in XO, Kitty season 2 with the iconic song, I Like Me Better, playing in the background.

