Ryan Gosling set to join Shawn Levy for next 'Star Wars' film?

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling is ready to make a career-defining move with renowned director Shawn Levy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025
Ryan Gosling is gearing up to join forces with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

The Barbie actor is in discussions to lead the upcoming Star Wars movie directed by the Canadian filmmaker.

Furthermore, screenwriter Jonathan Tropper, the writer for The Adam Project, is said to be working on the screenplay for the film.

The movie is a standalone project from Skywalker Saga, which concluded with 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Gosling’s involvement could put the untitled project in an immediate spotlight, making the film a top priority for Lucasfilm, who might release the movie before already announced Star Wars projects.

The other confirmed film is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is set to release in May 2026, involving filmmakers James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Dave Filoni

This project would become an important milestone of Gosling's career as it will put the La La Land actor among his fellow actors, who already are part of big franchises.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling is also set to appear in sci-fi-thriller Hail Mary from directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, which is going to release in theatres in March 2026.

