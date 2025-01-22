Addison Rae shares insights on her relationship with Omer Fedi 

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi are still going strong!
In a cover story with Rolling Stone, the Obsessed singer opened up about her budding career and her super-private love affair.
Rae told the outlet, “The Libra in me is a hopeless romantic.”
The Louisiana native revealed she does not always like to share intimate details about her relationship with the world.
“I’m very guarded when it comes to relationships, because my first public relationship taught me a lot about myself," referring to her past romance with fellow content creator Bryce Hall.
On the other hand, Rae went on to spill the beans on her breakup with Bryce, "I think he cheated on me," adding that his version of events greatly differs from hers. "He says he didn’t."
Summing the past up easily, the Mind on Me crooner revealed, "That was a s--- show. He was very vocal about everything, and it was a mess."
It is pertinent to mention that Rae went Instagram official with Omer Fedi back in August 2021.
For the unversed, Addison Rae, who recently commanded TikTok with her trendy dances, is currently focusing on her future in music.