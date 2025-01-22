Royal

Princess Anne makes first statement after husband Timothy's injury

The Princess Royal breaks silence after leaving the UK for South Africa trip without husband Sir Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence

  • January 22, 2025
Prince Anne made a candid confession amid her two-day solo trip to South Africa after husband Sir Vice Admiral, Timothy Laurence's injury.

On her visit to the South African Riding for the Disabled Association in Cape Town, The Princess Royal was asked a very rare question regarding her passion for horses.

During a rare interaction with young horseriders, an 11-year-old, Lashwill, who was given the prize, asked, "How many ponies do you have?" 

To which Anne responded, "More then I should have" adding there was "one I do ride".

On second day of her trip, while having a look at some of its 14 ponies in a stable, Anne looked at a horse and joked with its groom,"Oh dear, interrupting another smooth-running day."

After finding out the name of the disruptive pony, she replied, "He’s actually called Maverick?"

Anne first, who first visited the South African Riding for the Disabled Association in 1994 became the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics.

She also participated in the 1976 Games in Montreal as a three-day eventer.

In addition to this, King Charles sister also supports a organisations like Riders for Health, The Horse Trust and World Horse Welfare.

To note, Princess Anne was forced to kick off her two-day trip to South Africa as her husband suffered a serious injury ahead of their tour, while working while working at the Gatcombe Park Estate.

As per the reports, Timothy suffered a torn ligament, which made it impossible for him to travel abroad to accompany his wife.

