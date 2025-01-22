BLACKPINK Jennie drops exciting teaser of debut album 'Ruby', featuring top US artists

BLACKPINK Jennie has shared the trailer for her solo debut album Ruby, featuring renowned names from US music industry.
On January 22, the Solo singer turned to her social media accounts to drop a sneak peek from her album, with the caption, "MY FIRST STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOON RUBY. MARCH 7TH."
Rosé, Jennie’s closest pal and band mate also shared her excitement under the 29-year-old singer's post, writing, "stoooopppp(red heart)."
Ruby will have total of 15 songs, including her October hit, Mantra.
While the artists the Stay crooner is collaborating with includes Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, FKJ, Dominic Fike, Doechii and Kali Uchis.
Previously, in an interview, Jennie had teased about her solo album, noting, "My album is going to sound very different. My next single is going to sound very different from Mantra, I feel like every step is going to be different."
The Kill This Love singer also revealed that the creation of Ruby helped her get better understanding of herself, "It’s a fight between me, myself and I – I’m not easy to convince."
Jennie will be releasing the album Ruby under her established label, Odd Atelier, after YG Entertainment announced that she and the BLACKPINK members would not renewing their solo contracts.