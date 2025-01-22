Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr ‘good win’ against Al Khaleej

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has led his Saudi club, Al Nassr, to a dominant win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25.
According to SportsStar, Al Nassr claimed an easy 3-1 win over Al Khaleej at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, to keep its Saudi Pro League title bid alive.
Both of the teams struggled to net the ball in the first half of the game but did not succeed. Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner opens the score of the match with his 65th-minute goal; after 15 minutes, Al Khaleej player Kostas Fortounis levelled the score with a penalty.
Al Nassr immediately responded and gained the lead with Marcelo Brozović's goal in the 81st minute of the match. Just before the full time, Ronaldo once again strikes the ball and brings the scores to 3-1.
After winning an important match, the 39-year-old shared a five-word message on Instagram to motivate his team to keep going in the tournament as he wrote, “Good win today. Let’s go, @alnassr!
Moreover, with these two latest goals, former Manchester United and Real Madrid player brought his goal tally for Al Nassr to 100.
Ronaldo celebrated a new milestone with a post on his Instagram broadcast channel that read, “Fantastic to reach over 100 goal contributions with Al Nassr. Thanks to everyone who helped get here!”
Furthermore, Al-Nassr will now face Al-Fateh in the next match on Sunday, January 26, 2025.