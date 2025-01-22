Hailey Bieber shares first post after Justin Bieber divorce drama

Entertainment

Justin Bieber makes shocking confession in new statement after un-following wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram

  • January 22, 2025
Hailey Bieber has shared first post after Justin Bieber raised divorce rumours with shocking move.

On Tuesday, the Baby crooner unfollowed his wife and ignited speculations that he is parting ways.

However, Justin later on confessed that “someone” got access to his account and “unfollowed” the Rhode founder, 28.

Shortly after, Hailey posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram account and one of them featured Justin.

The first frame featured the new mother applying her nude lip-combo while wearing back glasses.

She captioned the post with a cheese emoji.

In another photo, Hailey can be seen taking a close-up mirror selfie.

The fashion mogul can be seen laying down on the floor, wearing black leather jacket and denim pants, with one leg raised in one snap.


Justin was also spotted in her photo dump amid Aspen vacay.

His statement after divorce rumours read, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," adding, "S--- is getting suss out here."

Notably, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber exchanged the wedding vows in 2018.

The lovebirds also share a son, Jack Blues Bieber.

