Kai Trump shares fun game memories with Barron at White House

Donald Trump’s eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, opens up about how she used to spend time with Barron Trump during his grandfather’s first term in the White House.
According to Mail Online, in a 14-minute-long vlog of inauguration day on his YouTube channel, the 17-year-old shares some exclusive highlights of the First Family's return to the White House, three inaugural balls, fireworks, and the swearing-in ceremony.
During the video she candidly revealed how she and the youngest son of Trump, who is only one year older than her, used to pass their time in the president's house between 2017 and 2021.
She unveiled the fun games she used to play with her young uncle and her siblings. She said, “Me, Barron, and Donny, we used to play hide and go seek... and also on the front lawn (we) would play soccer.”
She also light-heartedly asked her followers that if they want, she and Barron could reunite for a soccer game in the future.
Kai told cameras how these inauguration days were packed with “early starts and late nights” of activities. Although the days are exhausting, “It's a lot at once, but very exciting for the whole family.”
The YouTuber also invited her father and the eldest son of the new US president, Donald Trump Jr., to say something for her vlog.
The 47-year-old said, “I love this little smurf. I'm so proud of her. I jumped her yesterday and asked her if she wanted to speak in front of 25,000 people live and she absolutely crushed it. Even if, at her age, dad's are not cool, I don't care, I love her so much.”
Furthermore, Kai rose to prominence after her speech in support of her grandfather at the 2024 Republican National Convention before the presidential elections.