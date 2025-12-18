Akshay Kumar joining THIS ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star for mega onscreen reunion

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for an exciting onscreen reunion with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa costar.
The 58-year-old Indian film star, who has been locked in for director Anees Bazmee’s upcoming big hit, is set to team up with Bollywood diva Vidya Balan for an epic onscreen return, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday, December 18.
According to a source, the Hamari Adhuri Kahani actress – who has shared screens with the Sky Force star in the hit 2007 horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and multiple other projects – has been signed on for the new film.
“Akshay and Vidya share effortless chemistry as actors, as has been evident with films such as Heyy Babyy (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Mission Mangal in the past,” said the source.
They added, “Off screen too they share a good equation. Which is why it was a resounding yes from everyone in the team when Vidya’s name popped up. The story will see two female actors, and one of them will be her.”
Notably, the forthcoming movie will mark Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s reunion after six years following their 2019’s sci-fi drama film Mission Mangal.
Moreover, Akshay’s schedule is currently fully packed as he has three major projects in the pipeline, including Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan, and Bhooth Bangla.