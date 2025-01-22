Is Ahad Raza Mir dating Dananeer Mobeen? 

Trending

'Meem Se Mohabbat' co-stars Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen's apparent closeness spark rumors

Something’s cooking between Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen!

It’s not just their on-screen chemistry in Meem Se Mohabbat that garnered a great deal of attention as in real-life the duo have become the subject of dating rumors.

Adding fuel to the dating speculations, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of her favourite dish, Dumba Karahi, cooked by Ahad’s mother, Samra Asif.

This thoughtful gesture from the Yaqeen Ka Safar actor’s family has left fans wondering if there is more to their apparent closeness that meets the eye.

For the unversed, a few months ago rumours were rife that the Aangan star is in a relationship with his fellow actress Ramsha Khan after the two were spotted exploring streets of London. 

However, the latest buzz suggests he is no longer seeing her.

Earlier, Ahad and his father Asif Raza Mir also celebrated Dananeer’s graduation, further strengthening the bond between the two families.

On the personal front, Ahad Raza Mir was previously married to actress Sajal Ali in March 2020 but split up in 2021 and were legally divorced in March 2022. 

