Entertainment

Jonas Brothers channel their inner Cockneys in hilarious backstage video

The Jonas Brothers, formed in 2005, is consist of three brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025


The Jonas Brothers, who are for their impeccable music, are seemingly quite skilled at mimicking British accents too.

Taking to their Instagram account on Tuesday, the boy band shared a hilarious video, showcasing their best Cockney impressions, leaving fans in stitches.

In the video, which appears to have been filmed backstage at a venue, features the brothers, Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas, taking turns repeating the phrase "Your apple sir" in their best London accents.

The clip kicked off with Joe holding up an apple and delivering the line that famously originates from the East End of London.

He was then followed by Kevin and Nick who repeat the phrase after taking bites of their own apples.

As the video progresses, the brothers become more dramatic, with Joe delivering the line with a bit more flair, saying "Sir, your apple."

However, Kevin and Nick's attempts at seriousness are short-lived, as they both break character and burst into laughter.

“Your apple sir,” the video was captioned.

The hilarious clip quickly racked up comments from fans, who praised the brothers' comedic skills.

One fan noted, “I just know this was joe’s idea.”

While another joked, “The 3 of you share the same neuron.”

“I asked for tour dates not an Apple,” the third added.

The Jonas Brothers are an American pop rock band formed in 2005.

