Billy Ray Cyrus reveals truth behind infamous Trump inauguration performance

Billy Ray Cyrus has finally addressed his widely criticized performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration, describing it as a “trainwreck.”
The 63-year-old country singer sang at the Liberty Ball on January 20 as part of the inauguration celebrations for President Donald Trump.
During his performance, he sang his vocal portion of his and Lil Nas X's 2019 hit Old Town Road while watching an onscreen video of the rapper.
He roamed about the stage without a background track, urging the audience to join him in singing while he continued to repeat the song's words in a monotone.
While performing he faced some technical issues with his guitar and microphone as he set out to play his breakout 1992 song Achy Breaky Heart.
After the incident, Cyrus shared a statement, saying, "I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me.”
He added, "I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!"
During the inaugural ceremonies, Nelly, Jason Aldean, Gavin DeGraw, Lee Greenwood, Kid Rock, and the Village People all gave performances.