Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the future Queen of Norway, celebrates 21st birthday

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is currently second in line to the Norwegian throne, after her father, the Crown Prince

  January 22, 2025
Norway's future queen, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, has marked a major milestone on Tuesday, January 21, as she turned 21 years old.

Taking to Instagram account on January 21, the Norwegian Royal House commemorated the joyous occasion with a heartfelt post.

The carousel featured the glimpses of the princess's life, including her military service.

In the first photo, Princess Ingrid Alexandra could be seen in fatigues at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord, where "Private Alexandra" is stationed at Skjold Camp in Troms, highlighting her commitment to serving her country.

While, the next showed her grinning from the prow of a boat, dressed in a life-jacket.


The photos also included a heartwarming snapshot of Princess Ingrid Alexandra with her younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, taken during their aunt Princess Märtha Louise's wedding festivities last year.

“Happy birthday, Princess Ingrid Alexandra! The princess, who is currently serving in the Armed Forces, turns 21 years old,” the caption noted.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is currently second in line to the Norwegian throne, after her father, the Crown Prince. She is Haakon's first child with Mette-Marit. 

