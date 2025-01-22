Prince Leka calls for better future on 105th anniversary of Lushnja Congress

Prince Leka marked the 105th anniversary of the historic Lushnja Congress by emphasizing the enduring significance of unity and courage in safeguarding Albania’s independence.
The Crown Prince of Albania took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share the snipper of celebrating the 150th anniversary of the historic Lushnja Congress.
In a shared post, Leka peened the caption, “On the 105th anniversary of the historic Lushnja Congress, I had the honor of accepting the invitation of the Senate and the leadership of the Legality Party to attend the 21st Assembly.”
He expressed his pride, noting, “I proudly addressed the delegates with a word, reaffirming mutual respect and support.”
Prince Lek also mentioned, “The Lushnja Congress reminds us of the importance of unity and courage in defense of our national independence. Today, more than ever, these values lead us to build a better future for Albania.”
He also dropped the glimpses of addressing the congress to mark the historic milestone of Lushnja Congress.
To note, the Congress of Lushnja is the most important event after the Assembly of Vlora in 1912, and the Congress of Durres in 1918. It was held in the conditions when Albania was in danger of dismemberment in the conditions of the end of the First World War.