Royal

Prince Leka calls for better future on 105th anniversary of Lushnja Congress

The Crown Prince of Albania celebrated the 150th anniversary of the historic Lushnja Congress.

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025


Prince Leka marked the 105th anniversary of the historic Lushnja Congress by emphasizing the enduring significance of unity and courage in safeguarding Albania’s independence.

The Crown Prince of Albania took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share the snipper of celebrating the 150th anniversary of the historic Lushnja Congress.

In a shared post, Leka peened the caption, “On the 105th anniversary of the historic Lushnja Congress, I had the honor of accepting the invitation of the Senate and the leadership of the Legality Party to attend the 21st Assembly.”

He expressed his pride, noting, “I proudly addressed the delegates with a word, reaffirming mutual respect and support.”

Prince Lek also mentioned, “The Lushnja Congress reminds us of the importance of unity and courage in defense of our national independence. Today, more than ever, these values lead us to build a better future for Albania.”

He also dropped the glimpses of addressing the congress to mark the historic milestone of Lushnja Congress.

To note, the Congress of Lushnja is the most important event after the Assembly of Vlora in 1912, and the Congress of Durres in 1918. It was held in the conditions when Albania was in danger of dismemberment in the conditions of the end of the First World War.

Jannik Sinner reaches Australian Open semis amid health concerns

Jannik Sinner reaches Australian Open semis amid health concerns
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry settles NGN lawsuit

King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry settles NGN lawsuit
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the future Queen of Norway, celebrates 21st birthday

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the future Queen of Norway, celebrates 21st birthday

Prince Harry blasted for receiving £10 and £20 million in damages from NGN

Prince Harry blasted for receiving £10 and £20 million in damages from NGN
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry settles NGN lawsuit
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry settles NGN lawsuit
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the future Queen of Norway, celebrates 21st birthday
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the future Queen of Norway, celebrates 21st birthday
Prince Harry blasted for receiving £10 and £20 million in damages from NGN
Prince Harry blasted for receiving £10 and £20 million in damages from NGN
Prince Harry breaks silence after winning lawsuit against UK press
Prince Harry breaks silence after winning lawsuit against UK press
Prince Harry wins big against NGN group after major settlement
Prince Harry wins big against NGN group after major settlement
Queen Camilla makes heartfelt confession about 'loved one' amid hospital visit
Queen Camilla makes heartfelt confession about 'loved one' amid hospital visit
Prince Harry steals Prince William’s spotlight in new public appearance
Prince Harry steals Prince William’s spotlight in new public appearance
Princess Kate cancer battle: Insider spills heartbreaking details
Princess Kate cancer battle: Insider spills heartbreaking details
Princess Anne makes first statement after husband Timothy's injury
Princess Anne makes first statement after husband Timothy's injury
Duchess Sophie makes first public appearance after 60th birthday
Duchess Sophie makes first public appearance after 60th birthday
Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event
Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event
Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial
Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial