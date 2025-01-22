Entertainment

Demi Lovato speaks out to resolve controversy surrounding pronouns

Demi Lovato shared her statement after Donald Trump ordered that the US will only recognise two sexes

  • January 22, 2025
Demi Lovato extended a heartfelt message of solidarity to the non-binary community, reaffirming her commitment to inclusivity and self-expression.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday the Heart Attack singer quipped, “If you are trans or non-binary like me, please know that I see you, I feel you, I am with you, you are validated, you are loved and you are not alone.”

She added, “No one can take away our identities and no one can tell us who we are or aren't. We will get thru this. I love you.”

To note, Lovato shared her statement after Donald Trump ordered that the US will only recognise two sexes - male and female - which are “not changeable”, and demanded officials use the term “sex” rather than “gender.”

The Let It Go singer, came out as non-binary in May 2021,but in August 2022 she shared that she used she/her pronouns.

While conversing with GQ Hype Spain Lovato explained that it is “exhausting” to share her decision to become gender fluid.

She stated, “I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting.”

Lovato continued, “'I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

She also highlighted the challenges of using gender-assigned bathrooms and wanted more gender neutral spaces for everyone.

