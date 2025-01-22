Prince William, Princess Kate break royal norms with relationship openness

Kate Middleton and Prince William are embracing a new level of openness, with sources revealing that the royal couple has started to discuss their relationship more candidly.
As per PEOPLE, a source close to the royal couple shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales are "more open" now and "talk about their relationship together."
Following the tumultuous phase in Prince William and Princess Kate's life after cancer diagnosis, it gave new depth to their relationship.
The source went on to say, "For the princess, family — her husband and children — are more important than anything else.”
Previously, on January 9, Prince William shared a very personal birthday message to Kate the showcased his love for the future queen.
"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you… We love you," William wrote.
The royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the outlet, "William must feel so fortunate that Kate has come through this that he wants to tell the world about that love. It shows the intimacy of them sharing that journey together."
"They are able to express themselves in a way they would never have done before," Seward says.
Notably, it came after Prince William revealed that the past 12 months were "brutal" from a personal standpoint, calling it "probably the hardest year in my life" as his wife and father, King Charles, both faced cancer, but on January 14, Kate Middetlon said that she is relieved to be in "remission."