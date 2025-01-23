Trending

Triptii Dimri break silence on her 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'

Triptii Dimri gained popularity after her supporting role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 23, 2025
Triptii Dimri break silence on her overtly sexualized’ image after ‘Animal’
Triptii Dimri break silence on her 'overtly sexualized’ image after ‘Animal’

Triptii Dimri has broken her silence over her “overtly sexualized” image after Animal and Bad Newz.

The emerging actress gained popularity after her supporting role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

However, her bold role in the film drew criticism, which she took in stride.

In a new interview with Forbes India, Triptii opened up about the scrutiny she faced for her roles in Animal and Bad Newz.

“I am someone who wants to give 100 percent. If I find the character or the story interesting, I want to give my all. That’s what I’ve learned—if it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. We won’t always be liked by everybody. There will be some people who like you, and some who don’t. You can’t keep all that noise in mind,” she said.

Triptii also denied claims that she is deliberately attempting to shift away from her “overtly sexualised” image.

“I am going with the flow. The aim is to play different characters because I don’t want to go to a set and feel bored. I don’t want to show up and think, ‘I know this.’ I want to feel challenged, to wonder, ‘How will this happen?’—and then make it happen. I need to feel satisfied as an actor when I go home,” she said.

Triptii Dimri earned a nomination for her performance in Animal the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

