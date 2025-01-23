King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure

King Felipe along with Queen Letizia presided over the inauguration of the 45th edition of the International Tourism Fair, a key global event for industry professionals.
The Royal Palace of Spain shared glimpses of a key global event for industry professionals, held at IFEMA-Madrid from January 22 to 26.
The Monarch of Spain alongside his wife Queen Letizia had an interactive meeting at the event.
As per the caption, the palace wrote, “The Kings preside in Madrid the inauguration of the 45th edition of the International Tourism Fair; a global meeting point for professionals in the sector and a leading fair for the receptive and emitting markets of Iberoamerica.”
They added, “The fair, which will take place in the IFEMA-Madrid fair grounds from 22 to 26 January, counts in this edition with Brazil as a guest country.”
To note, the royal event came after the monarch paid a special visit to GMV, a multinational technology company that is dedicated to innovation and development in the field of technology.
Prior to this, King Felipe V, who recently bid emotional farewell to Princess Leonor, held a key meeting with retired generals and admirals at the Royal Palace of El Pardo.