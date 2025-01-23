Lily Collins teams up with Ashley Park to raise Funds for LA fire victims 

Lily Collins has joined forces with Ashley Park to support those affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles.
The Emily In Paris starlet turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday to urge her fans, supporting her in humanitarian initiatives for the victims of LA wildfires.
She shared a snippet stating along with her Emily In Paris and her co-star Park she’s supporting the SoCal FIRE FUND and through that her fans will also get a chance to visit the set of Emily In Paris during season five shooting.
Collins kicked off the caption, “My heart is with Los Angeles, the city I grew up and went to school in, and everyone affected by these devastating fires. Together with @ashleyparklady, we are supporting the SoCal FIRE FUND and offering you, and a guest, the chance to join us on the @emilyinparis set in Paris during season five. (Airfare and hotel included.)
She added, “The SoCal FIRE FUND is dedicated to supporting students, individuals, and families on their long path to recovery. The fund provides flexible financial assistance for immediate and long-term needs, case management to help navigate government and local services, as well as educational and well-being resources. Every bit helps! If you can, please.”
To note, Emily In Paris season 5 is still being written, with the start of production eyed for April.