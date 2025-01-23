Princess Anne breaks silence on ‘difficulty’ after husband Timothy's injury

Princess Anne has opened up about “difficult past” in a new speech after her husband Timothy Laurence’s injury.
As per Hello, earlier this week Timothy suffered a serious injury while working while working at the Gatcombe Park Estate.
The Princess Royal recently spoke at a ceremony in Cape Town to honour the 1,700 South African military labourers who died during the First World War.
She hinted at the “difficult past” during her monologue, "This memorial is a reminder of a shared, but sometimes difficult past," highlighting that through "honesty, openness and working together, we can make a difference."
As president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Anne noted that these servicemen had gone "unacknowledged for too long.”
On January 22, the official page of the royal family shared her itinerary on Instagram.
“The new @CommonwealthWarGraves Commission Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial, which honours the contribution of South African military labourers in the First World War; the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, which works to continue Archbishop Tutu’s role in supporting healing from discrimination and injustice,” the caption read.
The first frame showed The Princess Royal delivering a speech, while in another snap she can be seen greeting a young girl.
Anne also visited the South African Riding for the Disabled Association, which provides free equine therapy, sport and training.